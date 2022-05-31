On Saturday, May 21, local police units responded to a shots fired call near Planters Woods Apartments on East Ferrell Street in South Hill to find an adult male in the road suffering from gunshot wounds The victim was transported to VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital in South Hill with serious injuries but was expected to live.
Following the shooting, the South Hill Police Department, Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office, and Commonwealth Attorney Allen Nash partnered to locate the two subjects they believed to be involved in the incident.
On Thursday, May 26, Michael Pope, 23, of Wilkinson Road in South Hill, was taken into custody on Boat Ramp Road in Union Level.
Later Thursday morning, the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Unit arrested Jamar Windless, 31, on Bracey Place in LaCrosse.
Several search warrants were executed and numerous pieces of evidence were collected.
“We greatly appreciate all the assistance from the Sheriff’s Office and from the Commonwealth’s Attorney. I would like to thank the Detectives, Investigators, Officers, and Deputies that worked tirelessly on this case,” said Police Chief Stuart Bowen.
Anyone with information about this or any crime is asked to call Mecklenburg 911 or Mecklenburg County Crime Solvers at 1-877-676-8477.
