Former House candidate censured after withdrawing from primary campaign

The Republican party has voted to censure former 50th District House of Delegates candidate John Marsden, who recently suspended his campaign just two months after announcing he was running.
According to the resolution, the Prince Edward County resident took out $60,000 in loans for his campaign before announcing his withdrawal on June 5.
Marsden stated that he “could not, in good conscience, serve alongside certain individuals who have recently secured the Republican nomination for Delegate in their respective districts”.He did not elaborate on which nominee he was referring to.
The decision to censure was due to Marsden withdrawing during the election process and because “his actions required the five counties located in the 50th House District to spend over $50,000 in taxpayer money for the 50th House District Republican Primary where only one candidate ran, and in addition to wasting taxpayer money on a primary where only one candidate ran, Election Officers from all five counties within the 50th House District were required to take time out of their lives to man a polling precinct on Primary Election Day as well as during Early Voting, and John Marsden’s actions were contrary to the Republican Party’s belief in fiscal responsibility”.
The resolution also states that Mecklenburg County spent an estimated $25,000-$28,000 on the 50th House District Republican Primary, along with $6,000-$10,000 in Charlotte County, $13,000-$15,000 in Halifax County, $11,5000 in Lunenburg County, and $23,000 in Prince Edward County.
John Marsden is an attorney and small business owner. He served as Chairman of the Prince Edward County Republican Committee from 2006 to 2010 and 2022 though 2023. Marsden also ran for Prince Edward County Commonwealth’s Attorney in 2011, receiving only 35% of the vote.
“The Fifth Congressional District Republican Committee hereby censures John Marsden for forcing Republicans of Southside Virginia to pay for a state-run primary and wasting taxpayers money to conduct such primary, contrary to the principles of the Republican Party.”
Longtime Delegate Tommy Wright is now running unopposed for the 50th District House of Delegates seat.
