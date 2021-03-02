O'Berry named BA's Senior Student of the Month

Brunswick Academy is proud to announce our February 2021 Senior Student of the Month, Amanda Rose O’Berry. She is the daughter of Greg and Sharon O’Berry of Emporia. Amanda’s younger brother, Hunter, is a Freshman at BA. She also has two older sisters and an older brother.
Amanda is an Honors Diploma student at Brunswick Academy. She has worked hard to be successful in this most rigorous academic program and is proud of earning Honor Roll throughout her senior year. While maintaining her academic focus, Amanda fulfills several other roles with the school. She is the President of the Art Club, President of the Student Council Organization, and has been the Vice-President of the Forensics Club.
Although she has been accepted into Longwood University, Amanda plans to attend Southside Virginia Community College to obtain her Associate's degree and then transfer to a university to complete her Bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education.
Even though Amanda is very busy at Brunswick Academy, she somehow finds the time to invest in her community. On a regular basis, Amanda volunteers with several organizations including EGRA, Operation Christmas Child, and Calvary Chapel Branchville. In addition, for the past year and a half, Amanda works with children at the YMCA of Emporia-Greensville and recently received the honor of Employee of the Month for January 2021. In her spare time, she enjoys dancing at Ms. Bonnie’s School of Dance and going to the beach with her family.
As her final year draws to a close, Amanda proclaimed she is especially grateful to be attending in-person classes every day. While Brunswick Academy will miss her after graduation, we are looking forward to her future accomplishments.
