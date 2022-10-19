Open Auditions for the C.A.T.S. Community Theatre Production of THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER at The Colonial Center

South Hill, VA –October 11, 2022: The Colonial Center will hold open auditions for the C.A.T.S. Community Theatre Production of THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER on Sunday, October 23, at 2:30 p.m. and on Monday, October 24, at 6:00 p.m. This production has been sponsored by Williams Enterprises of South Hill and J.A. Barker Construction Company.
The Colonial Center is located at 220 S. Mecklenburg Ave. in South Hill, VA. For auditions, please enter the theatre via the Actors Entrance at the rear of the theatre, located at the small wooden porch in the alley.
Casting for a minimum of 25 performers, ages 6+. THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER requires a cast of children and adults! Auditions will consist of cold readings from the script. Young children who cannot yet read will be asked to demonstrate that they can follow directions and that they can behave appropriately while onstage. This is a great show to perform in as a family – newcomers and first-timers are welcomed and encouraged to audition!
Regular rehearsals will take place on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday evenings, and on Sunday afternoons. (Not all characters will need to be at all rehearsals – a rehearsal calendar will be distributed to cast members.) Rehearsals are mandatory during the final two weeks prior to opening. Please check your availability for all performances and required rehearsals prior to auditioning. Contact Doug Wright at (434) 262-4170 with questions about auditions, rehearsals, casting, etc.
Performances dates are as follows: Thursday, December 8, at 9:30 a.m.; Thursday, December 8, at 12:30 p.m.; Friday, December 9, at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, December 10, at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, December 11, at 2:30 p.m. (Please note: the two performances on Thursday, December 8, are scheduled during the daytime. These are our annual school day matinee performances when local elementary schools are invited to attend private showings for students, staff, and chaperones only. For children performing in the show: permissions slips will be provided to cast members to turn in to their schools in order to obtain and excused absence prior to Thursday, December 8.)
Please visit www.colonialcenterva.org or call Doug Wright at (434) 262-4170 for additional information
