Lundy honored

Claudia Lundy

Claudia Lundy was one of five recipients to be honored for the 2023 Community Service Award at the “Breakfast for M’lady (My Lady)”, sponsored by the Oxford-Henderson Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority. The award service was held on Saturday, May 13 at the Warren County Armory Civic Center in Warrenton, NC. Present for the occasion were family, friends, and co-workers of Lundy, from Richmond, Henrico, Clarksville, and South Hill. 