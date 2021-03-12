Chamber kicks off Golf Tournament registration

It is time for the 2021 South Hill Chamber of Commerce Golf Classic benefitting the Chamber’s Scholarship Fund.

This year’s tournament will be played in honor of the late Frank Malone’s 20 years of service to the South Hill Chamber.

Visit https://www.southhillchamber.com/get-those-clubs-ready-its-time-for-the-2021-south-hill-chamber-of-commerce-golf-classic-benefitting-the-chambers-scholarship-fund/#/ for a registration application.

Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. with an 11 a.m. shotgun start. Participants will receive a complimentary lunch, full dinner, and beverages. Team space is limited so do not miss out on what is sure to be a fantastic day of fun for a great cause.

Sponsored by:

Crowder Hite Crews Funeral Home and Crematory

First Citizens Bank

Xtreme Signs & Graphics, LLC

Paint + Lighting & Design

Karobway Furniture Co.

Discount Furniture Center Sales and Leasing

Gavin’s House of Flowers & Gifts

Memory Makers

The Springer Agency

Pine View Assisted Living Facility/ MC’s Kids Inc.

Vulcan Materials

Pointe Realty Group of Lake Gaston

313 Franklin Cocktails & Kitchen LLC

The Shops of South Hill

DynoNobel