Sterling Wilkinson commended on the 911-center, firemen, and the EMS workers at Monday’s Board meeting. He thanked them for all that they did to support the county through the recent ice storms. “I’ve been on the fire department about 20 years, and I have never heard as much traffic—EVER—and I just want to say the new radio system really showed its value on that occurrence if it never has before…We should be thankful; that was a big investment for the county, but it certainly paid off for that day.”
Claudia Laundy gave a brief rundown of the Joint Education Committee meeting from late February. Brian Dalton, executive director of facilities and operations for Mecklenburg Schools, presented the committee with facility studies conducted by Upton Architects on the Lacrosse, Clarksville, and Chase City Elementary school buildings. Upton Architects recommended the following:
• To demolish and replace the existing 1960s and 1980s buildings with new facilities that follow the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE)’s guidelines. This would equip the facilities with up-to-date spaces and technology.
• To improve the safety and security of entry points throughout the building.
• To provide ADA accessibility throughout the facilities.
• To enhance outside play areas.
• To address site-related issues and constraints.
• To provide safety and security improvements that address bus loading and unloading, faculty and staff parking, and drop off/pick up zones.
Additionally, Lacrosse Elementary would require sewer accessibility due to its existing sewer system.
Dalton presented the board with two options to move forward. The board would either need to design, bid and build all three schools simultaneously, or they would need to design the buildings at the same time, but bid and build the schools on a one-year staggered basis. The latter option would mean designing all three schools at the same time, but bidding on and building them with a year apart.
Lundy stated that Dalton shared pros and cons for each option, but those were not shared at the board meeting. The cost estimate for improvements is approximately $30 million per school building. No action needs to be taken at this time by the Board.
Superintendent Nichols provided the Board with a monthly presentation of the progress on the secondary school complex. The first floor of the high school classrooms has been completed; plumbing and electrical is currently ongoing in the high school gym, classrooms and the CTE building. Mecklenburg Electric Coop was reportedly on site working to connect permanent power.
Nichols stated the the project continues to run smoothly with the projected completion date still set for August 2022. The project has also remained on budget; contingency funds should be adequate for any future changes.
Glenn Barbour and the Board commiserated the passing of Mr. W. P. Hudgins. Barbour shared, “Mr. Hudgins was a great citizen of our county; a great leader, a great educator. He served on this board for a number of years. He served as chairman for a number of years. He will certainly be missed. Mecklenburg County is fortunate to have had a man of his character. So on behalf of this board, I want the W. P. Hudgins family to know that you are in our thoughts and prayers.”
Back in October, Jason Corwin was able to persuade the Board to use Bluestone Middle School as a temporary relocation of the Precinct 802 Gator’s polling place. The Gator’s polling place was simply to small to adhere to COVID-19 restrictions during the 2020 November General Election.
Upon seeing the success of the temporary replacement, Jason Corwin approached the Board about making the change permanent. Corwin said, “It got a lot of our citizens out of the rain, and got a little bit better parking spots and was a lot less confined especially with COVID times.” Corwin previously approached the School Board who approved this change. The Board of Supervisors approved the polling place change unanimously.
Mr. Taylor updated the Board on COVID-19 numbers in the County. He said that Mecklenburg has stayed around the 60 active case mark for a while now. Fifty-eight deaths have now been reported in the County by the Virginia Department of Health (VDH).
Taylor inquired as to why quite a few of the deaths have popped up in the last month and a half. He stated, “They’re [VDH] saying they are just coming in from the backlog that they’ve had up in Richmond at the state headquarters.”
Taylor also shared that the Virginia Department of Emergency Services (VDES) have been looking at possible sties to host a COVID-19 vaccination event in the Southside Health District. The VDES are looking to do up to 1,000 vaccinations a day at one of these events. Mecklenburg is in one of the higher tiers of need for a vaccination clinic, so we hope to see the Commonwealth act on the need in this area.
EMS, fire, law enforcement and essential government worker vaccinations are almost complete in the county. Taylor said a few people that originally opted to get the vaccine at a later date or not at all have since changed their minds and been vaccinated.
The Clarksville and Chase City CVS pharmacies have begun to receive and schedule vaccinations for those that are 65 years and older. 5,514 first doses of the vaccines have been administered. An additional 3,349 people have received their second dose and have been fully inoculated.
