Pet of the Week: Star

Star came in a stray kitten with her sister, Callie, on 8/01/20 at age 10 weeks. A person found them in a barn. Star is about 7.5 months old. She is very affectionate and wants to be loved, but has not been chosen by an adopter yet because she only has one eye, due to losing the other because of a sever infection. Also, black cats are chosen the least of all the colors. Won't you rescue her? Adoption donation is just $50. She is spayed, FeLV tested and vaccinated. Call (434) 374-8076 or email lakecountryspca@yahoo.com for info. Shelter is open 12-4, Mon.-Sat. at 11764 Hwy. 15, Clarksville, VA 23927.
