Celebrate the holidays with Mecklenburg!

It’s finally that wonderful time of the year where Mecklenburg County begins its celebration of the winter holidays! Make sure to celebrate the season by watching all of the Christmas parades you can.
Clarksville’s Grand Illumination will be the first event of the holiday season, set for Wednesday, December 1 at 6p.m. There will be Christmas music, free refreshments, and Santa will be in attendance!
Clarksville will also host the first parade of the holiday season. Their Christmas Parade is on Friday, December 3 at 6:30p.m. This year’s Grand Marshalls are the Lady Barons Volleyball Team! The Lady Barons have worked especially hard this year and won the district. They didn’t lose a single set until the Regional Finals, and achieved 2nd in the Region and top 8 in the State. Head coaches Darlynn and Randy Oxendine couldn’t be more proud of their hardworking team this year.
The Lady Barons also broke six team records this year:
• Most Aces: 203 Emma Newcomb 2021-2022
• Best Ace% .43 Emma Newcomb 2021-2022
• Best Receive% .87 Emma Newcomb 2021-2022
• Most Serve Receives 191 Ashlyn Knott 2018-2019
• Best Dig & .92 Emma Newcomb 2021-2022
• Most Digs 341 Emma Newcomb 2019-2020
• Best Assist % .42 Grace Newcomb 2021-2022
• Most Assist 336 Emma Newcomb 2018-2019
• Most Kills 368 Ashlyn Knott 2018-2019
• Best Kill% .429 Emma Newcomb 2021-2022
• Most Blocks 75 Ashlyn Knott 2017-2018
The Chamber is still accepting entries for the parade. The deadline to enter is December 2. Rules and other information are as follows:
Only registered entries will be allowed. Deadline to register is December 2. No Santas will be permitted on any entries. Additionally:
• All entries must be decorated in a Christmas theme & comply with these parade rules and regulations.
• No candy may be thrown from entries; walkers alongside may hand candy to the children.
• No sirens, horns or air-horns may be used during the parade.
• Drivers of all entries must have a valid driver's license.
• No entry may halt the parade (only exception being the marching bands).
• The Parade Committee reserves the right to reject any and all entries for any reason before and during the parade. No inappropriate actions or displays will be tolerated.
• All entries must be in line no later than 6:15 p.m. sharp.
Line-up Locations for entries (subject to change):
Virginia Avenue - Between 8th & 9th St. on 58 East
• Fire Trucks, Rescue Squad, Smokey Bear, Police, and Queens
West Street - Between 8th & 6th Street
• Visiting Bands
8th Street (Westside)
• Color Guard VFW, Grand Marshall, Mayor & Town Council, Board of Supervisors, other Officials, and Candidates
Behind them -
• Scouts, Clowns, and Dancers
Buffalo Road
• All Floats - Handcraft, Religious, Commercial, etc.
Virginia Avenue - Near Catholic Church (805 Virginia Ave.)
• Bluestone Middle & Senior High Bands
Twin River Lodge on Buffalo Road
• Horses & Buggies
9th Street
• Antique Vehicles, Tractor Trailers, Tractors & Farm Equipment, Golf Carts & Other Vehicles
South Hill’s Mayor’s Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony will also be on Friday, December 3 at 6p.m. The ceremony will take place at the South Hill Chamber of Commerce.
South Hill and Chase City will both have parades on Sunday, December 5.
South Hill’s Christmas Parade will begin at 2p.m. in Downtown. For more information on South Hill’s Christmas events, go to the Hometown Christmas article on page 7.
Chase City’s Christmas Parade is scheduled for Sunday, December 5 at 6p.m. This year’s Grand Marshall is local stew master Scott Wynn! The Chamber announced in a livestream on Facebook Monday that Scott has been selected for his service to the community through numerous fundraisers and delicious stews.
“Scott, you are a stew legend! Thank you for your generosity volunteering your time and talent to serve the community,” Mayor Alden Fahringer commented.
Come out Sunday night to enjoy the Christmas community spirit! The parade route will begin at the intersection of 5th Street and Main Street and will conclude at Colgate Square on Sycamore Street. For information or entry, please call (434) 372-0379 or send an email to chasecityva@verizon.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.