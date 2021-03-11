Pet of the Week: Winston

Winston is a handsome 2 year old hound hollering that he wants a family. This goofy, vocal boy loves to talk to you and anyone else who will listen. He gets along great with other dogs and enjoys interaction. He weighs 57 lbs., is vaccinated, heartworm negative and neutered.  He got adopted once, but it just wasn't a good fit, so he's back again looking for a new forever home.  Please take a chance on rescuing this character. Call (434) 374-8076 or email lakecountryspca@yahoo.com. Visit Mon-Sat. from 12-4 pm at 11764 Hwy. 15, Clarksville, VA 23927.