A winter storm blew through Mecklenburg and surrounding counties leaving a trail of downed trees and power lines in its wake. Thousands of residents were left without power, many of which are still without.
Mecklenburg Electric called “Winter Storm Tabitha” one of the worst storms in the Cooperative’s 83-year history in regards to system damage. Dominion Power reported 90% of there Southside Service area without power and Southside Electric Cooperative reported about 85% of there service area had lost power.
Most of the county saw at least a half an inch to one inch of ice causing trees to continuously fall throughout the areas impacted. Electric crews struggled with overly saturated ground conditions limiting the use of trucks.
Mecklenburg Electric has restored power to over 5,000 homes and businesses in their service area as of Monday, February 15.
As of Monday, February 15, Dominion Power has restored power to 75% of their customers. “Most customers that are still without power can expect to have their power back on by Tuesday.”
Southside Electric Cooperative reported as of Sunday, February 14, there were 452 outages affecting 42,553 members. There were 110 broken poles throughout the service area and 100 broken cross arms. 162 downed wires were found causing 64 circuit outages.
Many businesses including Walmart and Food Lion were forced to close their doors due to the lack of power. At one point on Saturday evening the only places to get food in town were Bojangles, Arby’s, and Sonic with the exception of a few convenience stores.
Other major issues facing the Central Virginia area were a lack of cell phone service and a loss of the credit card network. Damage to towers caused major service providers like Verizon, Sprint, and AT&T to go down. Verizon reported 49% of its Virginia customers were reporting service issues. Stores and restaurants were forced to move to a cash only pay system as credit card systems went down in the storm.
A heartfelt thank you to all of the lineman who are out and away from there friends and family to restore electricity to those who have been impacted. Our local first responders also deserve a huge show of gratitude.
The South Hill Volunteer Fire Department responded to over 200 calls for service in just a 24 hour span including structure fires, motor vehicle accidents, fire alarms, property damage, downed trees and power lines, road blockage, and traffic control. The SHVFD posted on their Facebook page, “We are truly amazed at what our volunteers are able to handle and the teamwork from all Fire, EMS, and Law Enforcement agencies. Our street crews have been right beside us the entire way and we are truly amazed by what we have accomplished today. We have far exceeded our previous highest call volumes in a day of 72. Thank you to all the hard working men and women who dedicated their lives to protect our community today.” The Southside Rescue Squad and South Hill Police Department were both out in the middle of the storm providing medical services and traffic control. Our local rescue squad have answered 55 calls for service since last Thursday. “We have received calls in the form of allergic reaction, multisystem traumas, mvc’s, structure fires, unfortunately some DOA’s, falls on ice, and multiple patients needing transport due to not having power which prevented them from having the equipment needed to sustain life.”
Many in the community have volunteered their homes or businesses as a means of warmth and electricity. The South Hill Chamber of Commerce opened their doors from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. to allow community members to have a place to charge their phones and fill jugs of water. They also teamed up with the 313 Franklin Cocktails and Kitchen to provide hot meals to lineman and first responders. The Fit Club in South Hill offered warm showers to those in the community in need on Monday, February 15.
Those with medical equipment in need of power or charging on Monday, February 15 were allowed to visit several different convenience center locations. Mecklenburg County Emergency Services partners including The Town of Clarksville, Southside Rescue Squad, and Chase City Rescue will open convenience centers from 10:00 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Clarksville Community Center located at 103 Woodland Drive in Clarksville, the Southside Rescue Squad Bingo Hall located at 810 West Atlantic Street in South Hill, the Chase City Rescue Squad BINGO Hall located at 335 Mecklenburg Drive in Chase City.
