Local Business Spotlight: The Backyard Brews & Bites

The Backyard Brews & Bites held it’s official ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday evening. Guests were treated to sample hotdogs and other treats. Owners Chris Hardee, Holly Painter, Ashley Hardee, and Shaun Hardee opened the business earlier this year and have stayed steady, providing live entertainment throughout the week, an everchanging beer menu, and the new hit; Monday Night BINGO. Join them Thursday through Monday in the Backyard. (Jami Snead/ Editor)