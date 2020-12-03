KFS Senior signs letter of intent

Kenston Forest School senior, Mattison Russell, signed a letter of intent with Midland University. Midland University is located in Fremont, Nebraska. Miss Russell was awarded an athletic scholarship for Shotgun Sports. She is a twelve time World Champion in Competitive Target Shooting. She is the daughter of Charles and Diane Russell of Baskerville, Virginia.
