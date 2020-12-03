KFS Senior signs letter of intent

Pictured standing from left to right are Lori Bacon, KFS Head of School, Joe Maione, KFS Athletic Director, Hadley Russell, sister of Mattison and a KFS sophomore SEATED L-R: Charles Russell, Mattison Russell, and Diane Russell.

Kenston Forest School senior, Mattison Russell, signed a letter of intent with Midland University.  Midland University is located in Fremont, Nebraska.  Miss Russell was awarded an athletic scholarship for Shotgun Sports. She is a twelve time World Champion in Competitive Target Shooting.  She is the daughter of Charles and Diane Russell of Baskerville, Virginia.  