A Mecklenburg County Grand Jury indicted 18 individuals in December. An indictment is not a verdict of guilt but rather a formal accusation initiating a criminal case.
Hunter King of South Hill is charged with two counts of felony use of a firearm, malicious wounding, discharging a firearm into a vehicle occupied by one or more persons, and first-degree murder of Taki Davis.
Jalik Jones of Meherrin is charged with felony child abuse/ disregard of life, felony eluding law enforcement, and misdemeanor reckless driving endangering a life.
Darrell Clary, Jr. of South Hill is charged with felony assault and battery of a family member (third offense), entering a dwelling to commit assault and battery, and malicious wounding.
Raymond Cobb of Raleigh, NC is charged with felony destruction of property or monument and entering a structure to commit assault and battery.
Charles Reekes, Jr. of LaCrosse is charged with two counts of felony possession of a Schedule I or II drug.
Gabrielle Taylor of South Hill is charged with receiving a stolen credit card, petit larceny of less than $1000, and possession of a Schedule I or II drug.
Jessica Mack of Clarksville is charged with felony assault on a law enforcement officer, firefighter, or corrections officer.
Angel Farmer of Chase City is charged with felony possession of a Schedule I or II drug.
Roger Boyter of Chase City is charged with felony assault on a law enforcement officer, firefighter, or corrections officer.
Demarcus Antoine Jones of South Hill is charged with felony possession of a Schedule I or II drug.
Eric Kearson of Henderson, NC is charged with felony grand larceny.
Ashley Pharr of Red Oak is charged with feloniously purchasing a firearm by willfully making a false statement on the consent form required.
Tavon Kersey of South Hill is charged with felony possession of cocaine.
Heather Hunt of South Hill is charged with felony unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Charles Harris of Red Oak is charged with possession with the intent to distribute cocaine having been previously convicted two or more times.
Juanita Wright of Boydton is charged with felony child abuse.
Quamane Hicks of Chase City is charged with felony assault on a K9 law enforcement officer.
Skylar Seward of Boydton is charged with possession of a Schedule I or II drug.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.