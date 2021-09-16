The Friends of the R. T. Arnold Library in South Hill wish for our many friends, vendors and patrons to know that the 38th Annual Holiday Bazaar will be cancelled due to public health considerations. We fully expect to resume next year with the 39th Annual Holiday Bazaar on 11.19.22 at the Exchange Warehouse in South Hill and have already excitedly started making plans. We regret we had to take this action but it is in the best interest of all involved.
