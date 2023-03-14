SOUTH HILL— On Tuesday, March 7, Kelton Duncan, 27, of South Hill was arrested for allegedly attempting to enter the former Sporoco warehouse on West Danville Street.
According to SHPD Chief Stuart Bowen, Duncan had been arrested the day before on numerous shoplifting warrants. Once he was arrested, his vehicle was towed for being illegally registered.
He attempted to break in to the Sporoco Warehouse, currently belonging to the owners of Brown’s Towing, to retrieve his stored vehicle.
