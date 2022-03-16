Alex Gottschalk—first introduced at December 2021’s Board meeting as the new Deputy Administrator—brought four redistricting proposals before the Board Monday night. The Board is focusing on the Town of South Hill as a starting point. Options for redistricting the rest of the county will be drawn up after the Board selects an option for South Hill.
Gottschalk had originally drawn up seven proposals, but some were scrapped after he received word that the Virginia Department of Elections (VDOE) would not be granting requests for split-precincts. Additionally, several new policy guidelines have been enacted in recent years which affect redistricting.
Gottschalk further explained that the VDOE’s decision on split precincts is the result of an issue that arose in Stafford County during the 2017 House of Delegates race. Voters in the area were assigned the wrong precinct and bused to the wrong election district; they amount of voters at play were greater than the margin of result in that race. This incident spurred the Virginia General Assembly to change their treatment of split precincts, and the VDOE followed suit.
“Therefore, we can’t do what we did ten years ago, which was be able to go into certain areas and take census blocks out of them and assign them to different districts,” Gottschalk stated.
Additionally, the Virginia General Assembly issued a statewide policy stating that there is to be no more local town elections in the month of May, and those elections are to be moved to the month of November. As such, the VDOE’s guidance says that if a town election is held in November, they are to be done with the county precincts in the county polling places.
“[This] means that our election district and the town wards have to be lined up. We can no longer go into a town ward and pull any portions of that ward out and put them into a different district. A ward has to stay together in a district.”
South Hill contains three wards: the north-eastern ward with the hospital which reaches down to about Hot-Spot Grill, the center ward which goes east past Franklin Street and west to about Marina’s Pizza then north up Mecklenburg Avenue, and the third southern ward.
The north-eastern and center ward together constitute more population than one of the electoral districts, so they cannot be paired up.
The following options were presented:
- Option A: District 5 remains in the heart of South Hill. In this option the center and the southern ward would stay together. They would be in District 5 and then the north-eastern ward toward the hospital would go into District 4—right now it’s part of District 5. District 3 would come north and pickup some of the territory towards 85 that’s currently in District 5. The rest of the 85 corridor would be in District 4.
- Option B: This option uses the same construct for District 5; the difference would be District 3 would come in and take that north-eastern ward and then District 4 would loop north of District 3 and pickup all of the 85 corridor which is currently in District 5. Both of these two options are predicated on District 5 remaining in the heart of town.
- Option C: District 5 goes from the county line through the 85 corridor back into the heart of South Hill. In this option it drops the center of South Hill but remains an easterly district. Correspondingly, the other two town wards would unite in District 4. The end result of this option would see District 4 retreat quite a bit. Currently, District 4 has, “two kind of like wings down the side” and would retreat from most of that territory in this option because of the density of the population of town itself.
- Option D: This option keeps District 5 in that easterly direction, puts the center ward into District 4 and would push District 3 all the way into the town and pickup that whole southern portion of South Hill. The result would be that District 3 would then retreat from the lakes area and come up more towards Bracey and potentially even short of that. This would be the result of gaining all the population in the southern part of town.
“Is this affecting any of the polling places,” Board member Tom Tanner inquired.
Gottschalk replied, “It would not affect the polling places because as long as they’re within a mile of the precinct. All of these are within a mile of each other.”
The following is the loosely anticipated timeline:
- March 2022—Determine contours of South Hill
- April 2022—Present options for whole county
- May 2022—Public Comment on draft options
- June 2022—Present one draft plan
- July 2022—Public Hearing on draft plan, Adoption by Board
- Summer 2022—Submission to the Virginia Office of the Attorney General
- 2023—Mecklenburg County Elections will follow new maps, notification to voters of new assignments
“We’re not in a rush. We’re not having an election under these lines until 2023, so we do have time to be able to go through a thoughtful process that’s fully considered. If we push all of these, it’s going to push the dates listed on this slide a month, so no big deal,” Gottschalk stated.
As the Board looked over the presented options, Wayne Carter proposed that rather than waiting another month to vote, the Board should, “have another meeting in two weeks. Let Alex send this out to y’all and set this as your agenda item. This is something y’all really need to think about and that way you don’t lose a whole month.”
Board Chairman Glenn Barbour agreed, and the Board decided to table this action for two weeks like Carter suggested so that they could familiarize themselves with each presented option and deliberate.
