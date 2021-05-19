Mecklenburg youth fishermen excel in state championship

Mecklenburg County Youth Bassmaster teams dominated the Bass Nation of Virginia Youth State Championship held in April. The top two fishing duos from each state are invited to the National Championship each year; this year, pairs from both The Mecklenburg County Youth Bassmasters and The Mecklenburg High School Anglers earned a top spot to compete at nationals.
The Mecklenburg High School Anglers saw the team of Tate and Cole Bowen—with Boat Master Bobby Overby—win first place for their ten fish weighing a total of 21.04 pounds. The Mecklenburg County Youth Bassmasters saw the fishing duo of Trevor Wallace and Austin Evans—with Boat Captain Nathan Fitts—place second with their ten fish clocking in at a total weight of 18.75 pounds. Both fishing teams saw several of their members place among the top ten at this year’s state tournament held at Kerr Lake! COVID-19 has impacted the tournament minimally; this year teams needed to fish three Junior Qualifying Tournament’s as opposed to the usual four to qualify.
In a span of three years, the Mecklenburg County Youth Bassmasters Team has been able to achieve so much than either Coaches Aleko Mangum or Steve Whitten could have predicted. Coach Aleko Mangum shared, “we started this club back in 2018, but it’s been a dream of mine since 2013… I thank God for the support I’ve received from Dale Sturdifen and Mr. Paul Nichols; just three years in and our kids have qualified for Nationals!” Mangum also remarked, “Not many people can say they’ve got two beautiful lakes within thirty minutes of each other like we do here.” Both Mecklenburg teams are certainly grateful for the invaluable experience they’ve gained fishing on these lakes.
The 2021 Mossy Oak Fishing Bassmaster Junior National Championship will be held on Carrol County’s Thousand Acre Recreational Lake in Huntingdon, Tennessee. The Junior Championship will be held October 8 & 9, with weigh-in scheduled for 1:45p.m. at Billy Cary Memorial Park in Downtown Huntingdon.
Any community members that would like to support the Mecklenburg County Youth Bassmasters with a monetary donation to help the team get to Nationals can contact Coach Steve Whitten through their Facebook page or by giving him a call at (434) 738-7145.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.