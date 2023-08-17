Last month the Board of Supervisors reviewed a special exception permit application submitted by Terry & Sherri Fox to hold an annual Blues & Rock Festival at 719 Hite Drive located in Election District 1. District 1’s representative Andy Hargrove recommended sending the application back to the Planning Commission to change the amount of time prior to the event that local EMS, Sheriff’s Office, and the Zoning Office need to be informed. They will need to be informed thirty days before the event rather than the three days the application first specified. After noting the changes, Andy Hargrove motioned to approve the application; the Board agreed unanimously to approve it.
The Supervisors approved special exception permit applications for two 199 foot communication towers by Cellco/Verizon Wireless Partnership. One will be located on the south side of HWY 47 at its intersection with Route 634 Traffic Road, and the other will be located on the east side of HWY 49 approximately 1,200 feet south of its intersection with Route 695 Hanford Drive.
The first site on HWY 47 has a setback of over 1,800 feet from HWY 47 and is over 1,200 feet away from the nearest residence. The setbacks well exceed the required amount which is 200% of the height of the tower—or a minimum of 400 feet in this case. The second site has a setback of over 720 feet from HWY 49 and is 720 feet away from the nearest residence. This one also meets the required setback criteria.
Lori Schweller with Williams Mullen, who is representing Verizon Wireless, stated that they looked into possible co-location opportunities in both areas, but there were none for either site. Regarding the first site she explained, “It’s always Verizon’s choice to put its antenna on existing structures if they are within the area that needs to be served, but there were none. There are no existing towers within 1.7 miles of the search range for this site. The closest tower is almost three miles away which would be an entirely different service area given that these provide service at least about two and a half to three miles for 4G service, and about one and a half miles for 5G service.”
David Brankley motioned approve the first site’s application, and Andy Hargrove motioned approval for the second site. Both applications were approved unanimously by the Board.
Mrs. Jane Paschall was set to receive a resolution honoring her for reaching her 100th birthday, however neither she or her family could make it to the meeting Monday. Andy Hargrove stated that instead he, “would like to present it to her at a later time and a different setting. But I would like to move that we adopt this resolution for her to receive.” The motion carried.
The County Administrator’s office received an inquiry a few weeks back from the citizens of Trailer Park Road located in Chase City regarding changing the name of the road. Deputy County Administrator Alex Gottschalk stated that the process for road name changes isn’t entirely clear. He recommended the residents who live on that road who were interested in changing the name circulate a petition to collect as many signatures from likeminded residents. The citizens chose the name Treetop Lane. Gottschalk stated, “The petitioners chose the name which we then reviewed in our system and in fact there’s no duplication and therefor no reason to have another name…They did contact everyone on the road. A number of people responded and agreed, several were unreachable.” He continued, “Everybody who was contacted and responded, responded in the affirmative that they want—are willing—to have the name changed from Trailer Park Road to Treetop Lane.”
Jim Jennings motioned to approve the name change and the motion carried.
David Benjamin, MCHS’s Agriculture teacher, presented the Joint Education Committee with the Agriculture Program Strategic Plan which described the first year of the program and emphasized the goals of year two and beyond including a five-year plan for the use of the property. It was shared that currently the only parts of the property being used for the Agriculture Program are what can be managed.
Wayne Carter stated that based on the discussions at the meeting he, “believe[s] y’all thought that classes were going to be there. Actually, I think the school system was thinking more that just the FFA would be there in the afternoons. The problem, they said, is with the size of the program—it’s really not large enough of a meeting area to use….I believe that’s pretty much what was said.”
David Brankley explained his understanding, “When we first purchased that land, at first we talked about how that building was going to be used strictly for Ag, so my concern was that we’re changing that. But the biggest thing I want to make clear to the group: I don’t want the Ag Program to be put on hold and just put off.” He continued, “But, Mr. Benjamin…going to be the one there running it and he’s the one we’re going to be looking at, so if he’s got confidence he can do it I’m good with it.”
At the Landfill Committee meeting, Wayne Carter presented a quote for a 2024 Peterbilt on a 520 Chassis with a 40-yard EZ Pack Hercules body using the Sourcewell pricing contract for a price of $340,649. This unit is similar to what the county has purchased in the past. As such, the committee recommended purchase. Sterling Wilkinson motioned to approve the purchase. The Board agreed unanimously.
Wayne Carter stated that Mecklenburg County is joining with Brunswick, Halifax, and Greenville counties in an MOU (Memorandum of Understanding) for a VATI contract for the FY 23. Carter requested approval to sign off on that. Jim Jennings made the motion to approve and the motion carried.
The county is continuing to move forward with broadband. The number of permits for VDOT have increased greatly within the county in the last month; they’re moving forward without any delays due to equipment or anything else. They have now been able to get 4,000 people hooked up with EMPOWER. The largest area of concentration has been the ART area—Americamps, River Ridge, and Tanglewood—but they are continuing to add people on the south side of the county and are working heavily in the Merrymount and Buckhorn area.
Carter shared that he signed another letter along with the County Admins from Brunswick and Halifax regarding the lack of progress by Dominion around River Street. “We have not heard anything from them. We’re objecting to an extension of their line of credit from payments from the federal government under the initial contracts. We do not see any work that has been done at all in our county, nor has anyone from River Street contacted us,” Carter explained. “And finally, anyone who contacts River Street as an individual is told they do not have any current timeline or timeframe from putting broadband in our county. That’s the reason why all three County Administrators object.”
David Brankley asked if Carter knew how much money Dominion had received by this point. Carter stated that he had the amount in a letter, but could not recall it off the top of his head; however, he was certain that it was a “fair amount.”
The booster station for the transmission of Transco for the Southside Reliability Enhancement Project has now been approved by FERC. Once they have figured out a timeframe they will come back to give the Board an update.”
As a final reminder, RFIs for Park View High School’s site are due by the end of the work day today, Wednesday, August 16.
Angie Kellett relayed the success of Clarksville’s Urban Slide event this weekend to the Board. Over 1,600 tickets were sold; in fact, all 1,000 tickets were completely sold out on Saturday! People came all the way from Northern Virginia down to Central North Carolina for the event.
Some of the visitors obviously stayed and spent the weekend in town which brought in some additional revenue. Both hotels were only a few rooms short of being completely booked this weekend.
The event was a success thanks to the 40 volunteers, support from the Mecklenburg County EMS, Clarksville PD, Sheriff’s Office, Clarksville VFD, Town of Clarksville, and the Clarksville Chamber of Commerce. Kellett shared that, “Social media exploded with posts! If you’re on Facebook it was all over the place. Everybody was talking about it and it was just a fantastic experience for everybody. We’re hopeful to bring it back next year.”
The Board of Supervisors had a few appointments to make this month. Mr. David Brankley and Mrs. Claudia Lundy currently represent the County on the Lake Country Development Corporation Board; their terms expire September 30. They were eligible for re-appointment, and were re-appointed for another term. Mr. Glenn Wood’s term on the Industrial Development Authority expire August 30; he is eligible for reappointment. The Board decided likewise to reappoint him. The unexpired term of Mr. Tom Emory that is currently being filled by Mrs. Earlene Palmer on the Welfare Board expired on June 30, 2023. She is eligible for reappointment. The Board elected to reappoint her.
After taking a look into the county’s personnel policy, Wayne Carter and Russell Slayton found that the policy was inconsistent with the Board’s practice. To rectify this, Slayton drafted a resolution that he included in this month’s board packet to make it clear that the County Administrator had the authority to enforce personnel matters including termination.
Wayne Carter came up with a policy that he believes—and Slayton agreed—is better. In his policy change, the Personnel Committee would handle disciplinary and personnel matters for the department heads up to and including termination. Additionally, the County Administrator would be responsible for those same actions for all other employees. Slayton has revised the resolution to reflect this policy change.
The Board decided to put off the resolution until the proper clarifications are made and included in the board packet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.