Monday’s regular Board of Supervisors meeting began sullenly as the board recognized Mr. Glanzy Spain’s 20+ year commitment to Mecklenburg County following his passing a week prior. Board Member Jim Jennings who presided over the meeting in Chairman Glenn Barbour’s stead praised Spain: “[He was] just a fine individual that knew people—how to bring people together, knew how to compromise, and understood what was good for Mecklenburg County and his constituents. And he will be sorely missed.
Spain’s seat stood vacant for the meeting, adorned in a black ribbon that read, “In Memory.”
2022-2023’s 4-H Innovative Leadership Academy class sat in on Monday’s Board meeting as part of their six-month long program. This program allows high school students opportunities to learn about leadership and citizenship; the regular board meeting will give those students insight into the parliamentary procedures of local government. Jennifer Bowen introduced the board to the group of bright students.
Ryan Fletcher, a Land-Use Manager with Network Towers II, LLC, presented the group’s application for a special exception permit to construct a 199ft. Monopole tower at the intersection of HWY 903 and Morristown Road for wireless provider T-Mobile.
Fletcher stated that Network Towers’ goal is to connect and fill the gaps left in cell phone coverage in the Bracey/Brunswick County area. “There are no existing towers or existing structures to support co-location so a new structure is needed.”
He explained that Network Towers has specifically chosen this location as there are no sites within four miles of the location and the proposed site would be within equal distance from the existing sites in order to provide seamless coverage—not just for T-Mobile, but potentially for other cell phone companies and wireless carriers going forward.
Existing coverage in the proposed area is sparse; there is little to no outdoor coverage north, west, and south of the proposed site, and spotty in-vehicle or inside-the-home coverage to the east of it.
Network Towers proposes that in building this tower and adding further cell phone coverage will improve the area’s Emergency Communications and response capabilities.
Sherry Herzing with the LKG 911 Community Task Force shared that her husband died three and a half years ago due in part to the lack of coverage in that area. It took emergency services 47 crucial minutes to find Bob Herzing; the call went to Warren County instead of Brunswick.
Following her husband’s death, Herzing has worked tirelessly with the LKG 911 Community Task Force to try and increase the coverage in the area for first-responders and tele-communicators.
Herzing prided the board for looking into this matter, “I just want you to know how important this is not only to me, but to the community itself and to 9-1-1.”
In addition to provided emergency workers the ability to communicate more effectively in the area, the coverage would provide students with access to online educational opportunities, would allow employees to work from home, and would provide necessary infrastructure for other wireless carriers to expand their own networks.
Fletcher provided the board with two maps showing the current area coverage and the proposed area coverage.
After the public hearing, Board Member Tom Tanner made a motion to approve this special exception permit. The board voted unanimously in favor, and the application was approved.
In June 2021, Microsoft bought the Interstate Industrial Park located in South Hill. Two months ago, they bought an adjoining 16-acre parcel which is located in Mecklenburg County, but not within South Hill’s town limits.
Microsoft is now asking for a boundary re-adjustment to move the 16-acre parcel inside of South Hill’s town limits so that they may proceed with plans and only have to deal with one board rather than two. This boundary adjustment would make the process of going forward with construction, rezoning, or any other future plans for the property more streamlined.
Mecklenburg County’s Attorney Russell Slayton stated that there is no downside for the county in this boundary re-adjustment.
Microsoft has gone through the proper process of drafting a boundary agreement which was then approved by both South Hill’s Town attorney and Slayton himself, and now needs the Board of Supervisors to conduct a public hearing, then choose if they will adopt a resolution authorizing the signing of the agreement. If that is done, Slayton will petition Mecklenburg’s Circuit Court to enter an order which then adjusts the boundary.
Board Member Andy Hargrove motioned to approve the boundary adjustment; the motion carried unanimously.
Jay Jordan—Chase City’s Police Chief—attended Monday’s meeting to discuss a matter closer to home; several neighbors of his on Greenwood Road have previously come before the Board to request that the road be paved. However, the road still is not on the Six-Year Plan.
Jay explained that when residents of the road came forward in the past, there were only four houses on the road. However, there are now ten on the road which now classifies the road as highly-traveled.
“Traffic has increased, road conditions have actually diminished—potholes, rutting, washboards. I’ve made several calls to the Virginia Department of Transportation about the conditions, which they’ve done their best, but the road needs to be paved. I’m here asking that it be considered to be on the Six-Year Plan, and that a study be conducted,” Jay said.
He mentioned that he has done a study of a few other roads that have been paved in the county which have less houses and as a result less traffic than Greenwood Road.
Jay also mentioned that there is a narrow curve on the road which has caused several accidents. The visibility of the curve is poor and the road needs to be widened.
The Board finally heard the results of VDOT’s study regarding a stoplight for the intersection in front of the new school complex Monday Night.
VDOT must adhere to guidelines set by the Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices (MUTCD), a manual published by the Federal Highway Administration, in order to ensure federal funding. The engineer’s study was completed November 10, and has found that a traffic signal is not justified based on the data that was collected. The current street approach volumes on Route 4 and Wooden Bridge Road as well as the number of crashes are too low to meet the warrants specified by the MUTCD. Currently, the intersection’s traffic volumes are at about 40% of the necessary volume recommended by the MUTCD.
It was later mentioned that another warrant of the MUTCD’s requires the road to average traffic counts over 600 during peak hours to justify adding a traffic signal; the intersection only averaged around 150 traffic counts during the peak time of 2:45p.m. to 2:55p.m.
Board Member Charles Jones pointed out that VDOT’s study had to rely on crash data from before the new school structure was built. While VDOT’s representative Kevin Smith sympathized, he stated that VDOT has to rely on the information they are able to attain, and that they cannot, “look in a crystal ball and predict traffic accidents at an intersection.”
Deputy County Administrator Alex Gottschalk attended some of the meetings with VDOT, and from his understanding, “The Virginia Department of Transportation does not view traffic signals as a safety measure. They view it as…a reallocation of risk.” They rate collisions as ‘more dangerous’ if you’re more likely to cause serious physical harm to an individual. They believe that adding a stoplight would increase the possibility for side impact collisions which are statistically far more deadly, and the possibility of read-end impacts from vehicles not paying attention to the stoplight.
“So from that measure, they don’t view it as away of making people as a whole safer,” Gottschalk added.
Kevin Smith did share that VDOT sated the school traffic plan was well though out and seems to be working well. The study also showed that no traffic is backing up on Route 58, and that queues on Wooden Bridge Road dissipate very quickly.
VDOT will continue communicating with Mecklenburg County Public Schools’ officials moving forward for possible enhancements to the intersection. Smith noted that if noticeable traffic volumes increase on Route 4 or Wooden Bridge Road due to school growth, increased housing, or commercial growth, VDOT gladly revisit the intersection to collect new traffic data.
“It’s pretty lit up when that school is releasing. If you’re paying any kind of attention at all you probably will see that. You know, if you’re not paying attention a stop light isn’t going to make a difference either,” Board Member David Brankley stated.
The Board also approved a resolution to abandon the portion of Route 676 which loops around the school complex in order to then turn it into School Route 9000. Following this, they will reissue Route 676 from Wooden Bridge Road just up to the last private entrance.
