HALIFAX, Va. - The Southside Health District will conduct a public health exercise offering a free seasonal flu vaccine at a clinic Friday, February 3, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Mary Bethune Complex Gymnasium, 1030 Cowford Road. A limited supply of free influenza vaccine will be available on a first-come, first-served basis for everyone ages 6 months and older. A parent or guardian must accompany anyone under 18. $B!H(BThe Virginia Department of Health recommends vaccination each year for everyone 6 months and older,$B!I(B Southside Health District Director Scott J. Spillmann, MD, MPH, said. $B!H(BVaccination is the best way to prevent influenza and its potentially severe complications.$B!I(B Residents can preregister at: bit.ly/HalifaxFreeFluClinicPreregistration<https://bit.ly/HalifaxFreeFluClinicPreregistration>. Appointments are not required. The purpose of these exercises is to simulate a mass vaccination event in which the health department and local agencies would work together so community members could be vaccinated efficiently during a time of emergency. The vaccine is provided by the Virginia Department of Health, Office of Emergency Preparedness. Vaccination is especially important for people at higher risk for influenza complications, including: * Pregnant and postpartum women, or those who will be pregnant during the influenza season, * Persons over 65 years of age, including residents of nursing homes and long-term care facilities, * People who have chronic lung or heart problems, including asthma, and * People who have other serious medical conditions, such as diabetes, kidney disease, cystic fibrosis, anemia, cancer, weak immune systems (including those with HIV) or a seizure disorder. Influenza, commonly called $B!H(Bthe flu,$B!I(B is a serious disease caused by the influenza virus that affects the respiratory tract. It is highly contagious and generally spreads from person-to-person when an infected person coughs or sneezes. The virus can be transmitted even before flu-like symptoms appear. A person usually becomes sick one to three days following exposure to the virus. Typical flu symptoms include fever, dry cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, headache, muscle aches and extreme fatigue. To minimize your risk of contracting or transmitting the flu, follow these simple steps: * Get vaccinated, * Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly, for at least 20 seconds, * Cover your cough, either by using a disposable tissue or coughing into your sleeve, not your hand, and * Stay at home when you are sick. For more information on this clinic, call the Southside Health District at (434) 738-6815.
Southside Health District Offers Free Flu Vaccine Clinic in Halifax
-
- Updated
Most Popular
Articles
- Dicks charged in Chase City murder; 13 more indicted by jury in Jan.
- Clinical nurse earns award for caring and compassion
- Former PV standout is changing the landscape of his old neighborhood
- King charged with 1st degree murder in South Hill shooting, 17 more indicted in December
- Middle School Roundup; MMS Boys Stay Unbeaten
- Lady Phoenix Split on Week
- South Hill Food Pantry shares stellar performance in 2022
- Phoenix Drop Two Games
- Chamber honors MCMS Student of the Month
- Blackwell elected to serve District 2
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.