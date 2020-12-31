Community Aglow spread Christmas cheer to residents of Holly Haven

The South Hill Aglow Community Lighthouse has been busy during this CHRISTmas season! After shopping for two "angels" at LaCrosse Elementary, plans were put in play for gift bags for the residents of the Holly Haven Assisted Living Facility. New Life Ministries partnered with the SHACL to make sure the 14 men and 2 women received two gift bags each with essentials.
Director Cheryl Blow explains that the men and women who live there don't have family involvement making Holly Haven residents and staff the only family experience they have. The needs are great. Ms. Blow states that community involvement would be greatly appreciated in order to keep each of the 16 residents supplied with lotions, toothpaste, socks, wash cloths, twin-sized sheets, mouthwash, body wash, and deodorant. Any gifts would be small reminders that they matter in the busyness of this season. If you would like to help or contribute, please contact Cheryl Blow at 434.757.1763.
