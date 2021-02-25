Southside Electric says they are on track for 99% restoration by Friday

More than 900 lineworkers continue their restoration efforts in Southside Electric Cooperative territory following Winter Storm Shirley. As of 5:30 p.m. today, 1,919 members remain without power.
“Estimating full restoration has been a challenge for us as the region has continued to see precipitation causing saturated ground and unstable terrain. Our line crews in the field have worked in unimaginable conditions to meet the ambitious goal we set for restoration by Friday,” said Jeff Edwards, CEO of SEC.
“We are pleased to say today that, because of their hard work and dedication to the member-owners of SEC, we are on track to meet our commitment to have 99% of members’ power restored by the end of the day on Friday.”
Some outages are the result of structural damages at the location of the outage incident that requires site-specific local government permits before power can be restored. SEC believes those infrequent cases will make up the 1% of outages that may remain after Friday.
Headquartered in Glen Allen, Va., the Virginia, Maryland & Delaware Association of Electric Cooperatives provides safety and training, communications and legislative services to 15 electric cooperatives serving the three-state Mid-Atlantic region. For more information on VMDAEC and the scholarship program, visit www.vmdaec.com or www.co-opliving.com.
Headquartered in Crewe, Va., Southside Electric Cooperative provides power to 55,000 homes and businesses in 18 counties across Central and Southside Virginia. More information is available at www.sec.coop or www.facebook.com/SouthsideElectric.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.