Conwell named MCHS Senior of the Month

Brooke Conwell is the daughter of Larry and Jessi Conwell of Chase City. Brooke is described as a student who shows tremendous school spirit and exhibits individuality. She is a student ambassador and a member of Art Gate. Brooke is a member of the Varsity Volleyball team, a member of a travel volleyball team, and a member of the Varsity Softball team. Brook was named to the Second Team All-District for Volleyball in the year 2021; she was also named The Best Defense Player in Softball for 2021 and the Best Offense Player for 2022. Brooke enjoys painting and drawing in her spare time and was involved in the mural painting for the town of South Hill. Some of Brooke’s hobbies include: reading and being a part of physical fitness activities and weight training. Currently, Brooke has a 3.96 GPA, is taking Dual Enrollment classes, and is an Honors student. She has been accepted to Lynchburg University and Longwood University where she plans to major in Graphic Design. Mecklenburg County High School is proud to have Brooke Conwell represent our senior of the month.