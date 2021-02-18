34 Mecklenburg Electric customers in county still without power

Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative is still working to restore 2,182 accounts without power in their service area. A recent update from Vice President of Member and Energy Service David Lipscomb stated that crews were working on smaller outages and individual accounts in Mecklenburg and the surrounding counties of Charlotte, Greensville, Brunswick, and Lunenburg.
“Freezing rain is accumulating and is forecast to continue into tomorrow morning. As we experience new outages, we will restore main feeders and continue to work on those who’ve been without service the longest, whenever possible,” said Lipscomb.
MEC is requesting that members call and notify them of any outages in their areas to help ensure their ability to track new outages caused by the second winter storm. “We continue to work around the clock and additional crews continue to arrive as Winter Storm Viola sets in.”
The following is a list of outages by county/ city as of Thursday, February 18:
Brunswick – 19
Greensville – 11
Halifax – 1415
Lunenburg – 2
Mecklenburg – 34
Pittsylvania - 703
