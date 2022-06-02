Pedestrian struck by vehicle in downtown intersection

The South Hill Volunteer Fire Department and Southside Rescue Squad are on scene at the intersection of South Mecklenburg Avenue and Danville Street where a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.
We will update this stories as details are provided.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
The South Hill Volunteer Fire Department and Southside Rescue Squad are on scene at the intersection of South Mecklenburg Avenue and Danville Street where a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.
We will update this stories as details are provided.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.