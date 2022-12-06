Longtime educator and School Board member passes at 56

After a short battle with cancer, Brent Richey passed away in his home on Tuesday, November 29. Brent was an Associate Professor in Mathematics at Southside Virginia Community College, where he previously served as the Director of Financial Aid and Dean of Enrollment.
Richey has been a sitting member of the Mecklenburg County School Board for the past six years and was a key player in the construction of the new Mecklenburg County High School Middle/ High School facility along with many other educational accomplishments.
School Board Chairman Gavin Honeycutt says, “He was an amazing educator who definitely left his footprint on education not only here in Mecklenburg County but also at Southside Virginia Community College. Brent saw the best in everybody and everything and was very non-confrontational. He aways looked for a way to work things out and make the best decisions for the students in this county.”
“Mr. Richey was a very respected and appreciated member of the Mecklenburg County School Board. He served two terms, during an extremely challenging time for us as we worked through the many details that were necessary to plan for and build the new Mecklenburg County Middle and High School complex, and then had to deal with the turmoil of providing the best education possible for our students during the COVID crisis. This was on top of the normal responsibilities of a School Board member. He was always very careful to place reason above emotion as he contributed to School Board discussions. We will miss him very much. Our hearts go out to his wonderful family,” said MCPS Superintendent Paul Nichols.
Brent was a longtime member of Tabernacle Baptist Church in South Hill serving as a Sunday School teacher and deacon. He enjoyed spending time with his children cooking breakfast for his fellow church deacons. “His time at Tabernacle created lifelong friendships and the foundation for his children to love.”
He leaves behind his wife of 24 years and MCPS educator Kim Richey and three children; Luke, Rachel Anne, and Elisabeth Grace of Boydton. He is also survived by his brother, Bryan Richey and his wife Renee of Lynchburg; his mother, Madelyn Richey of Lynchburg; his nephew Jonathan Richey and wife Cassie of Lynchburg; his niece Heather Sprinkle and her husband Preston of Gray, TN.
A funeral service was conducted on Saturday, December 3rd at Tabernacle Baptist Church. Online condolences may be made through the Crowder, Hite, Crews Funeral Home and Crematory website, www.crowderhitecrews.com.
