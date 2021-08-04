LOVE is in the air!

The South Hill Chamber of Commerce unveiled the newly re-imagined, one-of-a-kind LOVE sign on Thursday last week.
The sign is a nod to South Hill’s history as a railroad town. It is proudly displayed in front of the former train depot, now the Chamber of Commerce and Welcome Center, and constructed out of old railroad pieces.
The “L” is made from an old railroad crossing sign complete with flashing lights. The “O” designed to look like a train wheel. The “V” was built out of railway iron and the “E” from railroad ties. At night spotlights shine on each letter so the sign is never unrecognizable in town.
“It is absolutely unique in the state of Virginia and this is why you discover the unexpected in South Hill,” said Chamber Executive Director Shannon Lambert.
Chamber Board President Teri Walker thanked Extreme Signs and Graphics for bringing the concept to life, Virginia Tourism Corporation for the grant funds used to build the sign, and Allen Wright with Gerdue for the ironwork done.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.