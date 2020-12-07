Williams and Feed More team up to provide 500 holiday dinners

For many years now Emmett Williams and his son Brian have been working to provide local families with meals during the holiday season. This year they, along with Feed More of South Hill, have offered food to 500 families in the Southside area.
The local business owner works year round to raise money for the event held on December 5 at the Golden Leaf Warehouse on Raines Street this year. Cars lined up from he parking lot all the way down to Jones Apparel and the BGF Multilayer Plant to receive their meals.
Along with providing meals to families, the $10,000 raised will go to 27 food local food pantries. Emmett says, “I’ve never really done this for the recognition but I think it’s especially important for people to give back to the people in the community who have struggled through this difficult year.”
