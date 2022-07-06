United Methodist welcomes new pastor

Rev. Charles Stacy and his family are excited to be moving to South Hill to serve at South Hill United Methodist Church beginning the first Sunday in July! They are looking forward the new opportunities that this appointment will provide to serve in the South Hill community.
Charles was born in Annandale and his wife Holly is from Jarratt, VA. Their children, Will (20) and Hannah (18) were born in Charlottesville.
Charles went to Mary Washington College and graduated with a BA in history and religion. After working with a christian ministry in the National Parks, he studied and graduated from Duke Divinity School. He was ordained a Deacon in 1995 and and an Elder in 1998. He has served in England as well as multiple appointments in Virginia throughout his 25 years in ministry.
Holly is a graduate of Medical College of Virginia with a degree in Occupational Therapy. She will begin working as a Pediatric Occupational Therapist in Mecklenburg County Schools in August. Will attends Randolph-Macon College in Ashland, VA and is majoring in Political Science. Hannah attends Ringling College of Art and Design in Sarasota, FL where she is majoring in Illustration.
As the pastor of South Hill UMC Charles hopes to continue the great work of his predecessor Rev. Brian Siegle and carry on the growth that he started.
The Stacy family would like to thank you for welcoming them and they look forward to meeting the great folks from South Hill very soon. Their prayer is that the Lord will bless them and the community of South Hill as they work together to serve Christ in the local community and beyond.
