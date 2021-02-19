VSP discourages Virginians from driving Friday night

With more winter precipitation in the forecast for the overnight hours, state police is still discouraging Virginians from traveling. Today's wet roads will become icy and treacherous and with additional precipitation there is an increased potential for fallen trees, power lines, and debris in the roadways.
State police have responded to 442 traffic crashes and aided 310 disabled/stuck motorists since midnight (Feb. 18) through 9 p.m. (Feb. 18). The majority of those crashes have involved only damage to vehicles. State police is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Caroline County. At this stage of the investigation, that crash does not appear to be weather-related.
As of 9 p.m. Thursday (Feb. 18), state police are currently responding to eight traffic crashes and five disabled/stuck vehicles across the state.
Richmond Division: 55 Disabled Vehicles & 100 Traffic Crashes
Culpeper Division: 51 Disabled Vehicles & 54 Traffic Crashes
Appomattox Division: 28 Disabled Vehicles & 47 Traffic Crashes
Wytheville Division: 30 Disabled Vehicles & 27 Traffic Crashes
Chesapeake Division: 47 Disabled Vehicles & 53 Traffic Crashes
Salem Division: 42 Disabled Vehicles & 54 Traffic Crashes
Fairfax Division: 57 Disabled Vehicles & 107 Traffic Crashes
Virginians are advised to avoid travel overnight into Friday morning. Open highways allow VDOT crews to safely and effectively treat the roads.
If you must travel, please practice the following safe traffic tips:
• Make sure all windows and lights are clear of snow and ice before heading out.
• Always buckle up – driver and all passengers.
• Drive distraction free – put down the phone and coffee, and keep both hands on the wheel and eyes on the road.
• Slow speed for conditions and increase following distances.
• Use headlights to increase your visibility and to help other drivers see you better.
• Share the road responsibly with VDOT vehicles and emergency vehicles.
