Palmer Springs Fire hosting Brunswick Stew Fundraiser

Palmer Springs Volunteer Fire Department will hold its Brunswick Stew fundraiser on Saturday, February 20.  Pick up will be by Drive Thru only from 8 am to Noon at the Firehouse located at 1697 Palmer Springs Road (the intersection of Palmer Springs Road, Rough Road and Mineral Springs Road) in Palmer Springs, VA.  Stew is $8 per quart. Preorders are highly encouraged and can be placed by calling 434-689-2631 or 434-689-2661.  Stewmaster is Larry Clark.