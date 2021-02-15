Palmer Springs Fire hosting Brunswick Stew Fundraiser

Palmer Springs Volunteer Fire Department will hold its Brunswick Stew fundraiser on Saturday, February 20. Pick up will be by Drive Thru only from 8 am to Noon at the Firehouse located at 1697 Palmer Springs Road (the intersection of Palmer Springs Road, Rough Road and Mineral Springs Road) in Palmer Springs, VA. Stew is $8 per quart. Preorders are highly encouraged and can be placed by calling 434-689-2631 or 434-689-2661. Stewmaster is Larry Clark.
Most Popular
Articles
- SHVFD assists with morning structure fire in Lawrenceville
- Mecklenburg looking for more vaccine coverage
- Greene Was a PV Gem in Softball & Volleyball
- Winter Weather advisory slated for Thursday afternoon
- Furr’s raise over $30K for Kallam family
- VCU Health CMH Emergency Room Update
- Springer contributes to Fire Department’s Boat 7
- Hawkins Is Most-Decorated Volleyball Player in PV History
- February Council meeting cancelled as more Town employees test positive for COVID-19
- Convenience Centers established for those with medical equipment seeking power
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Events
-
Feb 16
-
Feb 20
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.