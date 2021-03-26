Warren County “Men of Distinction” Support PIE Project

The Gregory B. Davis Foundation and the Roanoke Valley Breast Cancer Coalition successfully secured a grant from the Center for Disease Control & Prevention Foundation to address COVID-19 vaccine confidence in Warren, Northampton & Halifax Counties. “COVID 19 Facts Not Fear” is the project aimed at increasing confidence and participation in the COVID 19 vaccine. Belinda Jones-Hill, RN, MHA, Coordinator of the project and Patricia J. Peele, M.A.Ed., Rural Health Group Outreach Educator, represented the organization along with a team of volunteers for the project. This grant allowed the PIE (Partner, Inform and Empower) project team the opportunity to focus on the issue at hand and to partner with our surrounding communities.
On Sunday, February 28, photo shoots were held in three counties in northeastern North Carolina. Events were hosted by Mrs. Marla Jerman, Northampton County; Ms. Sonya Jarrell, Halifax County; and Ms. Margaret Clayton, Warren County. The purpose was to capture positive images of men in the communities who can promote vaccine confidence. Their leadership will impact on families and communities and inspire others to get the vaccine when it becomes available to their group. The events began with a welcome and introduction to the project by Belinda Jones-Hill. Participants registered and signed a consent form allowing their photos to be used in future educational and marketing materials. The photos will be used on billboards, social media, brochures, flyers, websites, etc. Updates will be made available in the near future, along with future events.
Men as well as teen boys attended the photo shoot and represented their respective positions in their community. Present was a minister, law enforcement officer, public works employee, elected officials, and three young men. Lay Health Advisor Margaret Clayton coordinated the Warren County event and Lay Health Advisor Cathy Richardson recruited students to the event including grandsons Frederic, Antonio and Chase.
Thanks to “Warren County Men on Distinction” for accepting the invitation and your willingness to support the PIE team. We are confident that positive results will be the final outcome.
