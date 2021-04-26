Williams named BA Student of the Month

Brunswick Academy is proud to announce our April 2021 Senior Student of the Month, Christian Alexandra Williams.
Christian is the daughter of Brian Williams ('86) and Traci Williams, from South Hill, Virginia. She has three siblings, Brittany, Carson ('22), and Cole.
Christian has been an Honors student at Brunswick Academy since her Freshman year of high school. While the Honors program is the most rigorous program offered by Brunswick Academy, Christian has further challenged herself by enrolling in several Dual Enrollment classes through Liberty University Online Academy and Southside Virginia Community College. Christian is a member of the National Honor Society and is the club’s Secretary. She is also a member of the Art Club, participating as the Treasurer and Secretary. Furthermore, Christian’s high academic achievement earned her the role of a Junior Marshal in 2020.
When Christian is not busy with Brunswick Academy academics and organizations, she volunteers her time to the school. Last year, Christian held a special position- she served as a Morning Greeter for Mrs. Judi’s Pre-K class.
During this past summer, Christian was often on campus to assist staff with setting up classrooms according to Covid regulations. She does not limit her giving spirit to just her school, though. Christian also volunteers often for her church, First Baptist Church of South Hill.
In the fall, Christian plans to attend James Madison University to study Marketing or Business, with a possible minor in Human Resource Development. Brunswick Academy is very proud of Christian's academic accomplishments as well as the admirable character traits that she shares with those around her. #VikingProud #SOM #Classof2021
