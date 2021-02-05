Clarksville Elementary celebrates Counselor's Week

In celebration of National School Counselors’ Week, Clarksville ElementarySchool would like to recognize Mrs. Melissa McQuain for the terrific job she does working with our students. In addition to her guidance responsibilities she is also the testing coordinator for our school. She works hard to ensure our students have the knowledge and resources they need to meet their academic goals. Even at the elementary level she exposes students to a variety of career information to explore. During remote learning she has provided online sessions to support our students and their families while also sending home paper resources to students and their families. Even though she is new to CES this year, she brings with her a spirit of enthusiasm and positive energy as she hosts classroom lessons and activities for our students. Thank you to our school counselor for all she does to make our school a better place!
