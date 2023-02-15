On February 11 at 11:37 p.m., the South Hill Police Department was called to Quick Stop #2 on Mecklenburg Avenue in South Hill for a hit and run.
On arrival they found that someone had driven their vehicle through one of the store’s side brick walls and fled the scene.
On February 12 at 7:30 p.m., Sherman W. Jones, Jr., age 37, turned himself in at the South Hill police station. Jones is charged with hit and run and driving without a license.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.