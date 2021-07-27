Pet of the Week: Misty Moo

Misty Moo needs a new home. She is a beautiful 5 year old, 11 lb. Tabby/Calico surrendered by owner due to having to move to an apartment. This kitty is so affectionate and loving. She craves attention and reaches out with her paws to pat your face with gentle taps. Misty is a real lovebug. Call (434) 374-8076 or email lakecountryspca@yahoo.com if you have room in your heart and home for this great cat. Misty Moo is spayed and vaccinated. Visit LCSPCA at 11764 Hwy. 15, Clarksville, VA 23927 Mon-Sat from 12-4 pm.