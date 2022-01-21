The South Hill Home Depot has partnered with the James Solomon Russell-Saint Paul’s College Museum and Archives in helping the museum obtain new shelving to house all the newly boxed items that have been cataloged with help from the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture, Robert F. Smith Center. The museum appreciates the support and help from Home Depot. Pictured left to right are: Teya Whitehead, museum board member; Regina Gordon, museum board member; Bobby Conner, museum board member; Jamar “Roosta” Shaw, South Hill Home Depot Contractor Sales Associate; Heather Allgood, South Hill Home Depot Contractor Sales Associate and Lauren Clark, sales associate. (Dion Walker photo)
South Hill Home Depot partners with JSR-SPC Museum and Archives
