Leigh Howell, President of the Children’s Theater of South Hill, former Coach of the One Act Team at Park View, and sponsor of the Drama Club said that a newspaper article claimed that former Mayor Horne and the Colonial had assisted her group in some way but that it was not true.
“In 2003 and 2004 several conversations were held between Margo Walker, the founder of the Children’s Theater, and the Restoration Committee discussing our becoming the acting group in the theater so that our name could be used to access federal grants,” said Howell.
Howell said that several members of the theater were excited and celebrated the new partnership only to find out several years later from Earl Horne that they were no longer part of the Colonial. Howell says that no one had informed the group that they were “uninvited”.
She then said that Horne offered to rent the community theater to the Children’s Theater of South Hill. “After reviewing the price list that I was given by Lisa Jordan at his request, I realized that a few days of rehearsal, three show days, and tech staff would cost us nearly $5000. We’re a charity. That’s our entire budget for the year.”
Howell said that it was suggested, though she did not say by who, to eliminate rehearsal days, which she feared would be unsafe for small children.
After she declined the children’s theater, Howell says she was visited at Park View, where she was teaching at the time, by Former Councilwoman Jordan. She also said that Town Council member and former Park View Principal Ben Taylor was in attendance for the meeting.
“Lisa offered for the Colonial to sponsor us for our Spring plays. This meant that we had to pay for the scripts, the royalties, and the costumes and they would split the ticket costs with us at 80% for them and 20% for us. I declined again because we need the ticket money to pay for scripts and so forth.”
Mrs. Howell discussed her concerns with then Council member Millie Bracey who responded by saying “Did you get it in writing?” according to Howell.
“Despite what I consider to be Mr. Horne’s shotty treatment of the Children’s Theater, which has existed since 1992, I never brought this to Council before because this is a small town. I try to get along with my neighbors, however, in light of current controversy, I felt that I should come forward and make my position clear at least.”
She ended by saying that she has no problem with the Colonial or it’s staff but takes issue with how former Mayor Earl Horne treated a group of children.
