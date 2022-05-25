A Veteran’s Story: Shepherd follows family footsteps

Mike Shepherd, a local Marine Corps. Veteran, served a combined total of 10 years as an active and reserve member of the United States Military.
Shepherd was a new recruit during the Vietnam War and though he did not serve in country, a declaration signed by former President Donald Trump stated that any military member active during a war is considered a war veteran.
Coming from a long line of military Veterans, there was no hesitating when Shepherd decided to enlist. “My paternal grandfather served all four years of World War I as a medic in the British army. He was hit with mustard gas by the Germans and recovered to spend six months with the British Army of the Rhine after the war. He got back to England and was discharged. After, he and my grandmother immigrated to the states. My father wanted my grandparents to sign, when he was 17, for him to enter the Navy in World War II. They convinced him to finish high school. He finished early, entered the Navy in 1944, and served until he was discharged in 1946. His younger brother, my uncle Gord, was in the Army during the Korean War but I don’t know if he was actually in country. Then my mother’s younger brother was in the Air Force so yeah our family has been represented in the military,” he said.
Shepherd graduated from high school and enrolled in the close to home Illinois State University. He had no idea what he wanted to do with his future. He pledged into a fraternity and admittedly spent most of his freshmen year “majoring in frat party and student union” and had the grades to prove it. After receiving a letter at the end of the semester placing him on academic probation, he decided that it was not fair to his parents to continue on an unclear educational path.
“Based on my birthday, there was a good chance I was going to be drafted in the next draft lottery so I decided if I’m going to go, I’m want to go with the best. So I went to see the Marine Corps. recruiter and they offered me a two year contract at the time. No guarantees, no promises, just two years served; so I signed up.” Shepherd spent 12 weeks in boot camp, which was what he called “an eye opening experience”.
“The best way to describe my bootcamp experience is to watch the first part of the movie Full Metal Jacket. But I made up my mind that I was going to make it through and that’s what I did. I earned the title of United States Marine and until the birth of my daughter, that was probably the proudest moment of my life.
After a short leave, Mike headed to California for Infantry School, which is required of every Marine regardless of your military occupation specialty. From there he was stationed at the Marine barracks in Philadelphia where he stayed for the rest of his tour.
After being discharged in the summer of 1973, Shepherd returned to Illinois State University where his plan was to get into the Platoon Leaders course and become a pilot. Along the way he got a job at a private club where he made the acquaintance of a couple of local police officers. Listening to their stories, he decided to apply for the local sheriff’s department.
“I spent about three or four years with them and then realized that I really missed the camaraderie of the Marine Corp and the singleness of purpose and everybody being mission oriented so I reenlisted in 1982. I decided I wanted to be in combat arms but I didn’t want to do a lot of walking so I signed up to work with tanks and that’s really the reason I’m here in Southside Virginia.”
The tank battalion was in Fort Pickett in Blackstone Virginia at the time. He joined them in 1982 and was in the area twice a year for eight to eleven weeks at a time qualifying tank crews. He quickly became the headquarters tank section commander when a disciplinary action lead to the dismissal of his superior. Thanks to his college degree he was the most qualified soldier for the job and was promoted from Corporal to Sergeant.
“I was given the two tank headquarters section. We took on of those on a NATO deployment to Europe in the Fall of 1982. We got back and our battalion Nuclear Biological Chemical Warfare NCO got orders to the drill field. I had made the mistake of letting him know in conversations with him that I had spent a month with an Army Reserve Unit in Illinois that was a chemical unit so next thing I know i’m being summoned to the Battalion Commanders office and Colonel Mac looked at me and said ‘Sergeant Shepherd I just want to compliment you on volunteering to become my new NVC NCO.’ I did what a good Marine does and I said ‘Sir, I’ll do the best job I can’ and that’s what I did with them until 1987.”
That same year, Shepherd was given orders to do a year in Okinawa. “I really did not want to do that. My father had been to Okinawa during World War II and he did not speak very highly of it. I had gotten married to a local girl and as a Sergeant I had the option to decline the orders. By doing that I was automatically discharged.”
After the end of his military career, Mike spent some time as the only police officer in LaCrosse. Leaving police work, he became a Counselor for at-risk teenage boys and juvenile offenders. “I found that I had a knack for counseling and when a job with the Community Services Board opened up down here I decided to go for it. I worked for them for several years before taking a job at the Mecklenburg and Brunswick County jails.”
Shepherd currently lives in South Hill with his wife Patricia. He has one daughter from his first marriage. He loves to research Veteran stories and was surprised to find that Mecklenburg County is home to two Medal of Honor recipients. Something he calls “a rare thing for such a small town”.
Mike is still an advocate for Veterans and works as a member of the All Saint’s Episcopal Church’s Veteran’s Ministry Outreach Program. Every year on Memorial Day and Veteran’s Day, members of the group chose a local cemetery, chart the Veteran graves, and plan a flag placing event for the community to honor those who have served.
This year they will be at the Boydton Presbyterian Church this Saturday, May 28. All of the public is invited to attend.
