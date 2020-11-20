SVCC Foundation to participate in Giving Tuesday

On December 1, the Southside Virginia Community College Foundation will be participating in Giving Tuesday, a global generosity movement, to unleash the power of people and organizations transforming their communities and world. Won't you help our students?
Since March, our college has been challenged to teach and provide services to our students in many new ways during the COVID-19 pandemic. Though our students, faculty, and staff are responding to this challenge, for some students, unexpected obstacles seem to be around every corner. They must continue to work to make ends meet while they go to school, yet jobs have been lost, hours have been cut, child-care expenses have gone up, etc.
When students experience a personal crisis or an emergency, they are often overwhelmed by the circumstances. Recognizing that unforeseen financial emergencies will occur for students, the SVCC Foundation has a Student Emergency Funds Program to help meet the immediate needs of students experiencing crisis situations.
In keeping with our SVCC panther mascot, we are asking you to support our initiative, "Panthers to the Rescue!" Your donation might put food on a table, keep lights on, fix a flat tire, buy a pair of much-needed glasses, provide medication for a student's child, or support other pressing needs.
Help us to spread the word on December 1, 2020, and remember, "Panther Pride - Catch It!" Stay tuned for more to come.
