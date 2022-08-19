Longtime local reporter passes at 64

Retired reporter, retired editor, columnist, and friend of The News Progress and Mecklenburg Sun, Dallas Weston, 64 passed on Wednesday, August 17.
Weston had been in the hospital a month prior due to a COVID-19 infection and subsequent complications. He had been released from the hospital after making a sufficient enough recovery, but was still on the road to recovering fully. He declined shortly after and returned to VCU CMH before being med-flighted to UVA where he passed.
Dallas "Boots" Weston was known around Mecklenburg County as a passionate reporter, animal lover, and guitarist who persevered even when the going got tough. Even after receiving a double lung transparent some 16 years ago, he continued working as a reporter.
He had drummed up a following of readers who loved his weekly column "Animal Tracks" where he discussed both mundane and more serious topics every week. The News Progress office received calls from friends and readers to check up on him whenever he took a break from the column.
Weston's last column was published two months ago on June 15, and is available on The News Progress’s website, here. In his last column, he discussed some of his ongoing health issues and shared that he had just returned to physical therapy.
Though the first session in a long time had been hard, he knuckled down and finished it. He wrote,“by the time I finished my first session, my legs felt like rubber bands and I realized just how much work I've got to do. But, I've done this before and I know that you get out of this what you put into it. It's more than a fair trade.”
Dallas is survived by his wife of 19 years, Cheryl Weston and countless friends and loving readers. Services will be held at 2p.m. on Sunday, August 28 at Wood Funeral Chapel in Chase City.
