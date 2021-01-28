SOVA Food Hub receives grant for tourism marketing

The Southern Virginia Food Hub has received $20,000 from the Virginia Tourism Corporation’s (VTC) Recovery Marketing Leverage Program (RMLP), designed to help local and regional tourism entities attract more visitors by leveraging limited local marketing dollars through a local match of the state grants funds.
More than $1.9 million in matching grant funds were awarded to 161 local tourism initiatives through this program. This funding cycle, local partners will provide more than $5.6 million in-kind value to match the VTC grants. The grants will ultimately impact 483 statewide tourism entities.
The Southern Virginia Food Hub will use the VTC Recovery Marketing Leverage grant to fund the 2021 Locally Grown, LOVEingly made campaign to encourage tourism in Southern Virgina. The effort will focus on bringing local farmers, local artisans, and local value producers together with tourists visiting Southern Virginia. This effort to increase the visibilty of Southern Virginia will also assist in increasing local tourism to other attractions in the area as well.
“The Southern Virginia Food Hub is an invaluable asset to our region and to Mecklenburg County. They are instrumental in bringing local growers together along with local artisans to provide consumers with the very best in locally sourced food and wares. As if this weren’t enough, the store front location in South Hill serves as an incubator for entrepreneurial artisans by providing them with a fully stocked, fully inspected, state-of-the-art kitchen to create goods and products for resale. We are very fortunate to have this one-of-a-kind resource here and we’re excited for the opportunity to launch this promotional campaign, thanks to VTC.” says Tina Morgan, Tourism Coordinator for Mecklenburg County.
The COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating impact on the tourism and hospitality industries in Virginia. As the Commonwealth slowly reopens for business, VTC offered these grant funds as a first step to re-entry into the marketplace to spur economic activity and future travel across the Commonwealth of Virginia.
“Tourism is a crucial section of the Virginia economy and when we invest in this industry, we support local job creation and drive regional economic growth, which is desperately needed now due to the pandemic,” said Governor Ralph Northam. “These funds give localities and businesses access to critical marketing resources that will help bring more travelers to our Commonwealth, increase visitor spending, and grow demand for Virginia products.”
Tourism is one of the Commonwealth’s largest economic engines, with visitors to Mecklenburg County spending more than $153 million in 2019, supporting 1,454 work opportunities and contributing $4.4 million in local and state tax revenue. The tourism and hospitality industries have also been among the hardest-hit by the pandemic, experiencing decreased revenue and job loss, along with the temporary closure of many tourism-related businesses. A revived tourism economy can help spur new economic activity and inject critical funds back into Virginia communities.
The Southern Virginia Makers Market is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to creating a local food system that connects local farms, food artisans, and families in Southern Virginia. Our mission is to improve our community's health and economy by making fresh, locally sourced food available close to home.
We have partnered with over 120 local farmers to improve our community's access to fresh, local food. The participating farmers and food producers are located throughout the 12 southern Virginia counties of Amelia, Buckingham, Brunswick, Charlotte, Cumberland, Dinwiddie, City of Emporia, Greensville, Halifax, Lunenburg, Mecklenburg, Nottoway and Prince Edward. Visit sovamakersmarket.com
About Virginia Tourism Corporation
Virginia Tourism Corporation is the state agency charged with marketing the Commonwealth as a premier travel and film destination. In 2019, visitors to Virginia spent $27 billion, which supported 237,000 work opportunities and contributed $1.8 billion in state and local taxes. To learn more, visit virginia.org
