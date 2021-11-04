South Hill Masonic Lodge No. 297 AF&AM held its Annual Ladies’ Night on Thursday, October 21, 2021. There were Fifteen Masons and 27 Guests present.Rt. Worshipful Donald Strehle, Grand Senior Warden of the Grand Lodge of Virginia was the speaker for the evening. Highlights of the evening included presenting 10 scholarships to deserving students with ties to the members of the Lodge. Also Kim Callis, South Hill Town Manager was presented with a Grand Lodge Community Builder Award for his outstanding community-oriented achievements.
