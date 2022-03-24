Marine Corps League grows as they welcome new members

Our local Marine Corps League is growing as we welcomed several new members recently. Members in our Detachment served in all branches of service and band together to share comradery on the first Monday of the month at Luca's Italian Restaurant in South Hill at 6PM. Our charity work is meaningful and includes the amazing Toys for Tots program bringing holiday joy to the children of Mecklenburg County. Follow us on Facebook at Marine Corps League 1085. If you'd like to learn more about our Lake Country Detachment or meet us at our monthly meeting, please contact Lynn Cisar via email LKCISAR@Yahoo.com or 703-628-5124.
