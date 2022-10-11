Right around Easter of 2018, Taylor Crowder Parrish was with her husband and family when she discovered a lump on her body.
At the time she was still breastfeeding her 5 month old daughter and assumed that the lump was just a milk duct but decided to get it checked out anyway. Her gynecologist made the same assumption but recommended Taylor have some tests done to be sure.
She went in for a CT scan and knew something was not quite right when the radiologist asked her to stay for a few hours so more tests could be performed.
“I could tell something was off. The radiologist told me ‘I’m going to be honest with you. This has all the signs of cancer’. They did everything that day. It was a Wednesday and they told me it would be Monday before I got the results back. I obsessively called them everyday and finally heard back on Friday. They asked me to come in but not to come by myself so at that point I knew it was not good. I appreciated that radiologist being so honest with me and giving me a heads up because I had a few days to process it before my appointment.”
When she heard the words, “You have Cancer”, Taylor immediately accepted it and wanted to start figuring the route to take to make her better.
“I didn’t really have much of a wait and see period. We immediately began scheduling with the oncologist and making a plan to follow.”
Parrish admits that her mind wondered if she would have hair for an upcoming wedding where she was to be the maid of honor. “I asked if I was going to be bald for this wedding and the doctor said yes. My next question was if I could get a spray tan with the port that they had just put in. I’m pretty sure the doctor thought I was crazy,” she laughed.
Taylor started her 16 chemo treatments going every other week for four weeks and every week for the next twelve. After chemo treatment was complete, she had a double mastectomy before beginning her radiation treatment.
For the most part, Taylor says that her chemo procedure was not that bad. Before the COVID pandemic began, patients were allowed to bring friends or family with them so Taylor always had someone with her for support.
Taylor and her husband Chip had a 4 year old son Channing and a 5 month old daughter Charlie, while she was battling cancer. Channing says that he remembers mommy being tired a lot and that she looked a little funny without hair.
After sharing a laugh with her son, Taylor said that she never really minded the hair loss. “I wore a wig for my brother’s wedding because I didn’t want to have a bald head in the family photos and I think I wore one to Megan’s rehearsal dinner. I’m pretty sure those were the only two times I ever wore my wigs.”
Taylor did feel some insecurities when she began to loose hair in other places like her eyebrows. “That’s when it was the hardest. You wake up one morning and you just look sick. When I was bald it was kind of funny because I just looked like a snapchat filter but when the eyebrows were gone I would paint them on everyday to feel better. The hair was not such a big deal for me but it’s funny because what you think you’re going to worry about when you’re fighting cancer is the hair loss but there are so many more important things that it really is just not that big of a deal.”
Before her cancer diagnosis, Taylor struggled to get pregnant with her second child and had gone through many processes and procedures to make it happen and along the way decided to “let go, let God”. When cancer became a reality, it seemed only right to continue on with the mantra.
“I’d always said I wanted three kids so when cancer happened my first thought was whether or not I’d be able to have another baby. Basically chemo kills your ovaries. I was given medication to save my ovaries that they said worked half the time but because we had gone through IVF with Charlie, we had these frozen embryos. So in my mind everything happens for a reason. We had trouble with Charlie and had to go through that process to be blessed with our third child.”
Taylor and Chip welcomed their son Crew after her cancer fight with the frozen embryos saved from the pre cancer IVF treatments. “If there is ever an example of God having a plan for you, this is it.”
The Parrish’s were also recipients of the You Are Not Alone Day fundraiser hosted by the Exiled Motorcycle Club annually. “They are such a great group and do great work. They do so many good things for the community. My friends rallied around and did bracelets and t-shirts and honestly I don’t know how we could’ve made it without the dinners that people bring you and all of the help that we had with the kids. We had a lot of help and there’s no way I could have done it by myself.”
At the head of that support system was her husband Chip, who says that she handled the news a lot better than he did. “I remember I was on the tractor when she called and told me that she might have cancer. We dropped everything and went to Richmond. We were sitting in the room when the Doctor told us and it was mighty tough to hear. It was shocking. Seeing someone you love have to go through all that,” he said. “We had a lot of friends and family step up and pitch in with the kids and meals and it was just amazing to have that kind of support.”
Halfway through her treatments, Taylor’s doctors informed her that the treatments were working and the cancer was shrinking. In February of 2019, after the completion of radiation, Taylor was now cancer free.
She says that anyone going through a cancer fight right now should just take it one step at a time. “When you first find out it all seems over whelming with all the things that you have to do but if you just bring it down and make everything thing a victory in itself, it’s a little easier. If you focus on the end it can just consume you. Take it one step at a time and you will get through it.”
