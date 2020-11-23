Longtime Council member and community leader passes

Family, friends, and community members recently said goodbye to a local legend. Carl Leroy Sasser passed on November 9 after suffering from a brief illness.
In the late sixties Sasser and his wife Dolly moved from Emporia to South Hill where Mr. Sasser would serve as the Regional Manager of Leggett Department Store until his retirement in 1988.
From there Leroy went on to work as a Funeral Assistant at Farrar Funeral Home for 30 years. Owner and Operator, Beth Farrar, said, “When Leroy worked for us he never missed a service unless he was on a family vacation or sick. He was not only dependable, but he loved helping people during the most difficult of times and being a part of our team. Leroy always had a warm genuine smile, a positive attitude, and never met a stranger. In fact if he didn't know you, a conversation would ensue until he found someone or something in common with whom he was speaking to. He always made people feel comfortable and treated everyone with respect. I often viewed Leroy as an example of a servant as he was an active and dedicated member of his church, valued time with his family and friends, and loved serving his community. Leroy was proud to represent the citizens of South Hill while serving as a member of Town Council for more than four decades, and in being involved in numerous clubs and organizations. His business experience with Leggett Department Store obviously led him to love and appreciate the people of this community. He worked diligently to make a difference for each of us. While Leroy will be greatly missed, his legacy will live on in the many lives that he touched.”
Mr. Sasser was elected to the South Hill Town Council in 1987 and at the time of his passing was one of the longest running Town Council members in the state of Virginia. He was selected to serve as Vice Mayor in 1993 and held that position until July of 2020 when he made the decision to step down and pass the torch on to Councilman Mike Moody.
Leroy was no stranger to community involvement as a member of the Downtown Retail Merchant Association, Lions Club, Rotary Club, and the Moose Lodge. He also served on the Chamber of Commerce Board as well as being the Vice-President of the Community Development Association.
South Hill Town Manager, Kim Callis, says, “South Hill was blessed to have Leroy Sasser as a citizen. In addition to being a devoted husband and father, he was an ambassador for our town and gave countless hours and immeasurable effort to many worthwhile community causes. He served as a Council member for over 40 years and Vice Mayor for much of that time, participated in several non-profit efforts that helped our town and individuals, and always had a big, welcoming smile for whomever he met.”
Leroy Sasser left his mark on this community. He will forever be remembered for his efforts to make this town a better place for all of its residents
