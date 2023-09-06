CC Wins AU Title

Congrats to former Park View HS and James Madison University standout Odicci Alexander on winning the 2023 Athletes Unlimited Softball individual title.
Alexander went 12-3 in the circle with 42 strikeouts and a 2.15 ERA and dominated the leaderboard category with 79 innings won for 1390 total points. She finished with a total of 1994 points overall to earn the title. Alyssa Denham finished second while Danielle Gibson was third and Rachel Garcia was fourth.
“What a ride, what a season,” Alexander told the assembled media after winning the title. “I feel like this is the best I felt mentally, so I’m super proud of me, but I’m honestly super proud of every single one of these girls out here and just what they do to continue to help this game grow. I’m grateful, I’m blessed, and I’m just honestly grateful for the opportunity to be here. One of 60 to step on this field.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.