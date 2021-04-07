Delivering drugs to a prisoner

LAWRENCEVILLE – Markeetia Sherelle Rawles, 21, from Roanoke Rapids, N.C. is charged with delivery of drugs, firearms, etc. to a prisoner on March 25, 2021.
Captain Brad Evans with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said that Deputy A. S. Grassel responded to 1607 Lawrenceville Plank Road for a report of an officer attempting to bring suspected narcotics into the prison. Staff advised that Rawles had attempted to clear the security station but failed. She had made it onto the property and into the secure part of the prison. During a pat down they found suspected marijuana and heroin on the inside of her pants against her leg. Grassel reviewed the suspected materials. It was a bag containing a brown powder substance that appeared to be heroin. There was also a bag of a green plant substance that smelled like marijuana. Rawles was advised of her rights. She stated that she had marijuana and a cell phone. She said she was being paid to bring drugs in. Rawles stated that she and her cousin went and met an inmate’s family member in Richmond and he gave her the items already packaged in black tape. She also said that she would be paid once the items were delivered to the inmate. She was going to be paid $500.
Rawles was arrested and transported to the Meherrin River Regional Jail and held on a $2,500 secured bond.
In other matters, Rosa Lynn Johnson, 20, from Brodnax, Virginia is charged with public intoxication on March 27, 2021.
Evans said Deputy T. Harding was dispatched to a disturbance at 3393 Tanner Town Road, Brodnax. Dispatch relayed information that two females were outside. One female was the reporting party and stated she had placed her self outside in a vehicle and Johnson was the offender. The victim said that Johnson had been drinking and wanted a response.
Harding found Johnson standing outside leaned up against a vehicle. Sergeant Peacock asked Johnson to walk towards Harding so he could figure out what was going on. She was asked multiple times and explained that if she did not cooperate she would be detained. She did not cooperate and was placed in the rear of the patrol vehicle to continue the investigation.
Johnson was notified that she was under arrest for public intoxication and transported to the Meherrin River Regional Jail. She was very agitated throughout the transport and struck the cage portion of the vehicle numerous times out of frustration. Johnson expressed racial slurs towards another officer while on the way to the jail. Once she arrived at the jail she attempted to rush the other officer. She was stopped and taken into the jail without further incident. Johnson was charged with public intoxication and destruction of property. She was also served an Emergency Protective Order.
Michael Andrea Phipps, 53, from Lawrenceville, Virginia is charged with public intoxication on March 26, 2021.
Evans said Deputy A. Singleton responded to a call at 9180 Western Mill Road, Lawrenceville, and found Phipps standing outside the residence appearing to be intoxicated. Singleton went inside to speak to the caller who stated that Phipps was outside the residence shooting a gun. When he came back inside the house Phipps stated that he couldn’t find his gun and started breaking furniture. Singleton saw broken glass and a coffee table. Singleton attempted to arrest Phipps but he refused and a struggle ensued. He was finally arrested and blew a .22 BAC on the preliminary breath test. He was also charged with obstruction of justice.
