Chase City District recognized as National Historic Place

The Chase City Warehouse and Commercial Historic District was first added to the Virginia Landmarks Register in September of 2020. The Warehouse and Historic District was officially added to the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP) on December 11, 2020.
The Chase City Warehouse and Commercial Historic District joins four other nationally recognized historic places: the Chase City High School, also known as Maple Manor Apartments; MacCallum More and Hudgins House Historic District, and Shadow Lawn.
The Town of Chase City is rich with history that dates back to the mid-1700s. In 1883, the Atlantic Richmond and Danville Railroad came to Chase City and led to quick development of the area. The town contributed to the Piedmont’s tobacco, lumber, and other agricultural trades.
The historic district consists of roughly 27 acres, which were built quickly along Route 47. This district is comprised of areas along North Main, East 5th, West 4th, East 2nd, and East Sycamore Streets. The Virginia Landmarks Register describes it as, “Main Street Commercial style architecture dominates the district, with interspersed examples of Italianate, Queen Anne, Industrial Commercial, Gothic Revival, Art Deco and Moderne architecture. The earliest commercial building in the district dates to 1905 and of particular note is the Southside Roller Mills, circa 1912, and the large Banner Tobacco Warehouse, circa 1915. The circa-1834 Shadow Lawn, a previously listed residence, is the only antebellum building in the district.”
This designation as a Nationally Recognized Historic Place comes with a few perks. The Warehouse and Historic District is now qualified for Federal grants for historic preservation, as well as being eligible for certain tax provisions. Federal tax deductions are also available for future charitable contributions for conservation purposes. The Town may also apply to be issued a plaque commemorating the now recognized Historic District. This is a landmark occasionfor the Town of Chase City.
